Former Clemson Football Star Killed In North Carolina Shooting

Diondre Overton, a former wide receiver for the Clemson Tigers, died in a North Carolina shooting on Sept. 7.

Guilford County Police went to investigate a disturbance call made around 2:30 A.M. that day. According to reports, police heard a shooting occurred prior to arriving on the scene. There, they confirmed Overton as the gunfire victim. However, despite being rendered aid, the 26-year-old died at the scene, Yahoo reports.

News of Overton’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Clemson community, which he played for from 2016 to 2019. During his tenure, Overton won two national titles and four ACC championships with the team, while also serving as a team captain.

Clemson Football released a statement to social media, stating their thoughts are with Overton’s loved ones. They also shared pictures of the former player during his time at the college, including a snapshot of him at graduation. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in sports communication from the school in 2019.

Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/eCfIPQxO64 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 7, 2024

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton,” they caption the post. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

During Clemson’s Sept. 7 Tiger Walk, the home game tradition where the football squad walks into the stadium ahead of game time, Head Coach Dabo Swinney paid tribute to Overton. He kneeled and blew a kiss to the athlete’s already-decorated captain’s plaque.

Dabo Swinney took a moment during the Tiger Walk with Diondre Overton's captains brick where flowers and a balloon lay to memorialize the former Tiger. Clemson announced his passing this morning. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/ZAgAGWBKl7 — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleTV) September 7, 2024

Moreover, Overton’s former teammates expressed their grief over his death. Amari Rodgers, a fellow wide receiver, shared his thoughts on X.

Life ain’t fair man!!! Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know 💔😭 Long Live Dre🕊️ — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) September 7, 2024

He wrote, “Life ain’t fair man! Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know…Long Live Dre.”

After graduating from Clemson, Overton continued his football career. He played for CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Vienna Vikings of the Austrian Football League, the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers, among others before his passing.

While Clemson and his community mourn his life, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting as a homicide.

