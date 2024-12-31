Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Florida State Basketball Players File Lawsuit Alleging Non-Payment Of NIL Arrangement 6 former players are suing head coach Leonard Hamilton alleging that he didn't pay a promised $250,000 to each player through a NIL agreement







Six former student-athletes from the Florida State University basketball team are suing head coach Leonard Hamilton, alleging that he reneged on a promise to compensate them through their NIL (name, image, and likeness) to the tune of $250,000 for each player.

According to The Associated Press, former players Darin Green Jr., De’Ante Green, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Josh Nickelberry, Primo Spears, and Jalen Warley have filed a lawsuit against their former coach in Leon County Circuit Court. The group alleges that Hamilton assured them they would be paid through “business partners” but have yet to receive any money.

Legal paperwork states that the players walked out of practice last season due to not being paid and were slated to boycott a Feb. 17 game against Duke University. After being promised they would receive the money allegedly owed, the players reversed their decision and played in the game. They were never given the money.

The school put out a statement regarding the matter.

“Upon learning recently of the allegations made by former men’s basketball athletes, the university has worked diligently to determine what transpired last season. Though our inquiry is not yet complete, at this point, we know of no unfulfilled commitments by FSU in terms of scholarships or other appropriate benefits or the Rising Spear Collective relative to NIL payments owed to the athletes.

“We support Coach Hamilton’s right to defend himself against these allegations and look forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.”

Included in the lawsuit were text messages that were exchanged between players and some between them and Hamilton.