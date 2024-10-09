News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former GA Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Taking Bribes From Mother Of YSL Co-Defendant Kendra Bailey was arrested on Oct. 4.







A former Fulton County (GA) Deputy was arrested on charges of taking bribes from the mother of a YSL co-defendant.

Kendra Bailey served as a sheriff’s deputy and detention officer. However, the 31-year-old was immediately fired after accusations surfaced of her taking bribes to give jail inmates prohibited items, such as drugs. One of these inmates included Marquavious “Qua” Huey, a defendant in the already controversial trial against rapper Young Thug.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested in May 2022 for racketeering, otherwise known as RICO, charges as leader of the alleged YSL (Young Slime Life) gang. Huey is one of the six defendants, alongside Williams, standing trial.

Police arrested Bailey on Oct. 4 on charges, including four counts of violation of oath and two counts of bribery. An additional two counts are for obtaining/procuring/giving inmates prohibited items without authorization.

According to her arrest report, Bailey received $500 through Apple Pay from Huey’s mother, Malissa, in May.

“Ms. Bailey indirectly received money from inmate Marquavious Huey by accepting $500 from Ms. Malissa Huey (via Apple Pay) on May 6, 2024,” detailed the report obtained by Atlanta News First. “This would cause a reasonable person to believe it influenced her job performance because Ms. Bailey failed to perform the official action of seizing contraband (e.g., substance appearing to be white pills) from inmate Huey.”

Huey faces 19 counts ranging from racketeering, armed robbery, aggravated assault, guns, car hijacking, and street gang participation.

This latest scandal could throw another wrench into the already-fraught YSL RICO case. The trial is expected to last years given its delays and the fact that over 100 witnesses remain to to take the stand. It is already the longest-running trial in Georgia history.

RELATED CONTENT: Young Thug’s Attorney Requests Bond Release From New Judge