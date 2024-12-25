News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Georgia State Senator and Democratic Leader, Vincent Fort, Dies At 68 Fort was considered "The People's Champion" for his strong advocacy for underrepresented Atlantans.







Vincent Fort, former Georgia State Senator and local Democratic leader, has died at age 68.

According to Wabe, Fort’s death was announced on Dec. 22 by former Atlanta City Councilman Derrick Boazman. The late elected official was a major player in state and city politics, once running for Congress and Atlanta Mayor.

Although raised in Connecticut, Fort moved to the city to obtain his Master’s degree in African American history at the then-Atlanta University during the 70s. He developed a love for the southern hot spot, staying on to one day pursue leadership positions within in.

While beginning his career as an educator at his surrounding HBCUs of Morehouse and Morris Brown college, he earned his first elected position in 1996. He represented the 39th district in the Georgia State Senate, which encompassed various neighborhoods in Fulton County from East Point to Union City.

A strong advocate for Democratic and progressive policies, he notably proposed the state’s first anti-crime bill, albeit struck down. He was a known face at local protests and supported efforts toward affordable housing for the city’s working class.

He often spoke out against policies he believed disenfranchised lower-income residents, from development projects supported by mayors to predatory loans and income tax cuts. Fort stood as a man who championed underrepresented residents, remaining unafraid to speak out against those in higher positions.

He later became the Democratic whip in 2011 while also leading multiple committees in the State Senate. He left his office in 2017 to launch a mayoral campaign.

Upon his passing, the current Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, also shared his condolences as he praised his “trusted advisor” and his commitment to their city.

“Today, I’m sad that we’ve lost my friend,” began Dickens. “Senator Vincent Fort was with me on all three of my elections – each time resulting in victory. Since I became mayor, he has worked within my administration on a host of priorities and community initiatives. Always wise, always frank, always honest, always pursuing justice and fairness. He was a sincere man of the people and for the people. I’m going to miss my trusted advisor and friend.”

Moreover, the Atlanta council released its own statement regarding Fort’s passing. They applauded his formidable legacy as the “People’s Champion.”

“His commitment to the people will always have a profound impact on our city and state. We had the privilege of honoring him and are deeply saddened by his passing,” the council said. “May his memory live on through the fights and causes he championed and the lives he uplifted.”

RELATED CONTENT: Move Over Juneteenth! The Black Delegation Commemorates Aug. 5 ‘#FadeInTheWater’ The New-Era Day Of Revolt