Former MVSU Head Coach Kendrick Wade Hired As Tight End Coach At Memphis

Kendrick Wade, the former head coach of the Mississippi Valley State football team, did not remain unemployed for long. After being fired by MVSU at the end of the 2024 campaign, Wade was recently hired by the University of Memphis as an offensive assistant coach.

According to HBCU Gameday, Wade was named the tight ends coach at Memphis, fitting after he helped MVSU tight end Jaxon Davis and defensive back Omar Emmons become All-Americans last season.

Wade will likely fit in well at the University of Memphis. In coaching circles, he was already considered a wide receiver whisperer due to his ability to consistently produce explosive offensive systems and players at various stops throughout his career.

Memphis is coming off an impressive 11-2 campaign and, in the final AP Top 25 poll, was ranked as the No. 24 team in the country, its highest ranking since 2019.

Memphis’ recruiting class is stocked with promising talent, including ESPN’s No. 5 quarterback prospect, AJ Hill. The Warner Robins, Georgia, product has thrown for over 10K yards and 129 touchdowns in his four years as a starter.

Wade will also have some toys to play with as the tight ends coach. The class also includes two talented tight ends, Bryce Anderson, a 6-5 250-pound tight end from West Des Moines, Iowa, and Jonathan Harding, a 6-4 210-pound tight end from The Villages, Florida.

Wade’s disappointing 2-21 tenure as the head coach of the MVSU football team necessitated his dismissal by the program, but in a classy gesture, he thanked his alma mater for giving him an opportunity to become a head coach at the university.

“Dear MVSU, It was a dream come true to be the HC at my Alma Mater. Thanks to all of my Coaches and the support staff who worked tirelessly by my side, day and night, around the clock, to try to help me build this program into a winning program. A SPECIAL thanks to all of my players that I Had the opportunity to coach. The relationships that we formed is alife long membership.”

Wade continued, “Thanks to former AD Hakim & President Briggs for making this possible. Also, thank you to ALL of those who supported me and the program. We didn’t accomplish all that we wanted, but by the grace of God, we were able to have a positive impact on hundreds of lives. We helped develop better young men. We were able to instill values that will help create better husbands, fathers & community leaders. The record on the field pales in comparison to the IMPACT that we had on these young men & that is what gives me Peace & Solace as l venture into the next phase of my life and career.”

