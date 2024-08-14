Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former NBA Star Joe Johnson Goes from Hoops To Hot Yoga Joe Johnson spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE on the benefits of hot yoga and how his studio diversifies the practice.







Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson is mainly known for shooting hoops. However, “Iso Joe” has made a new name for himself in Atlanta’s hot yoga scene.

“I got into it strictly due to poor flexibility and tendonitis in my knees and Achilles,” he tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “When I had these injuries, I wasn’t doing hot yoga, but it shut me down during the season. I had to break a sweat, yet I couldn’t run or really walk. My (Atlanta Hawks) trainer, Wally Blase, recommended it to me in 2009. It healed me in less than a week. I’ve been doing it every day and been a huge advocate of it since.”

A decade passed until Iso Yoga was born, but Johnson continued daily practice. He retired in 2022. The studio held its grand opening in late 2023, allowing Atlanta residents to release their sweat through what many members consider a form of physical therapy.

“Hot Yoga,” also known as Bikram Yoga, has become a popular exercise in recent years, with the first class taught by controversial yoga instructor Bikram Choudhury in 1970s Japan. The practice is yoga done in heated rooms that reach temperatures above 100 degrees.

Sessions challenge one’s mind and body and can lead to increased flexibility and reduced stress levels. According to Forbes, the added heat can help blood circulation, while studies have shown improved cardiovascular health and muscle strength.

To get the word out, Iso Yoga also hosts community days every week. These reduced-price classes encourage potential hot yogis to enter the sweat zone. Furthermore, the studio has already partnered with organizations such as HBCU Elite to get Black collegiate athletes involved.

For Johnson, it is all about helping the home team reap the benefits,

“It’s a diverse community, but we all can get the same injuries,” he says. “Whatever health issues you may have, this practice is very powerful. It’s sacred to me. I always ask people to come. However, I never force it because I know how taxing it is, but it’s worth it. It’s the best and hardest workout I’ve ever done, and I’ve played 18 years of professional basketball.”

The Black-owned studio also boasts instructors that reflect the city’s population. One of their teachers, Brandon McIntosh, breaks down Black masculine norms through his representation. He proudly takes on this challenge, and he hopes more Black men join.

Source: Courtesy of Iso Yoga

“I love being a Black male teacher and going to talk to the youth, or another Black man, about it,” explains McIntosh, who has a military background, tells BE. “I’ve been into fitness, but stepping into this side and knowing the mental aspect of what hot yoga brings, I’m able to convey that to them. They see a Black, heterosexual man doing it, and they’ll say, ‘OK, maybe I’ll give it a try.’ I’m able to reach that demographic, so I love it.”

Iso Yoga grows in Atlanta, with its proud owner in class almost every day. Johnson is diversifying the yoga space while providing a new outlet for all to get active, one mat at a time.

“Classes are growing, and people are wanting to know more. It’s been fun helping teach people about their bodies and how much better they can feel,” Johnson says. “This is a beginner’s practice; you can come in here having never done it before, but your body will love you for it.”

RELATED CONTENT: After Saying He Was Snubbed By Coach K, Cam’ron Accuses Him Of Paying Student-Athletes