Former NFL Star Turned Entrepreneur Is On A Mission To Teach Everyone How To Win The Money Game

Former NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland has spent his life chasing down opportunities—both on and off the field. But since hanging up his cleats, Copeland’s mission has shifted to a different kind of pursuit: financial empowerment. A man of many titles—retired pro athlete, Ivy League professor, entrepreneur, and now author—Copeland is now leading the charge to teach everyday people how to take control of their finances, one play at a time.

During his decade-long NFL career, Copeland was known for his athletic prowess, but what many didn’t see was the work he was putting in off the field. While his young teammates focused on game strategy, Copeland saved and invested most of his earnings and planned for his financial future.

“I saw too many guys who were making life-changing money but didn’t know how to make it last,” says Copeland. “I didn’t want to be one of them, and I didn’t want my teammates to fall into that trap either.”

Over time, he became known as the “Money Professor” in the locker room, sharing his knowledge with teammates who wanted to make their money last long after their playing days ended.

That same drive and passion for financial education are now at the core of his entrepreneurial journey. A graduate of the Wharton Business School, Brandon now teaches “Life 101” at the University of Pennsylvania, a financial literacy course he created that covers essential topics like budgeting, investing, credit management, and retirement planning.

But his latest project might be his most ambitious yet. He is taking his financial expertise to the masses with his newly released debut book, Your Money Playbook: How to Earn More, Build Wealth, and Win at Life.

A Financial Game Plan for Everyone

With rising inflation, growing economic uncertainty, and the increasing impact of AI on the job market, managing money has become a critical skill for all ages.

“Financial literacy should not be reserved for the wealthy or for those who can afford high-priced consultants,” says Copeland. “Everyone deserves to know how to manage their money, how to invest, and how to build a legacy.”

In Your Money Playbook, Copeland offers actionable advice that doesn’t just tell people what they should do but shows them how to do it. The book’s structure also mirrors the game Copeland knows oh so well—football—breaking down complex financial concepts into four digestible “quarters.”

According to Brandon, these are the four fundamental principles to follow when tackling your financial fears and creating a winning game plan:

Diversify Your Income – Don’t rely on just one source of income. Find ways to create multiple streams, whether through side hustles, investments, or other passive income opportunities.

Invest Early and Often – The sooner you start investing, the more time your money has to grow. Copeland stresses the importance of starting small if necessary, but starting now.

Cut Costs Wisely – Smart spending doesn’t mean cutting out all the things you love. It’s about finding creative ways to save on everyday expenses and making sure your spending aligns with your long-term goals.

Plan for the Future – Building wealth isn’t just about today; it’s about creating a legacy for tomorrow. Copeland encourages readers to think beyond themselves and consider the financial future of their families and communities.

A New Chapter for Copeland—and for Financial Literacy

Copeland admits that his early NFL years came with a steep learning curve, but he’s determined to help others avoid the same pitfalls he saw his peers face with the release of his debut book.

“Your Money Playbook is about more than just making money—it’s about creating peace of mind and giving people the tools to face whatever challenges come their way,” says Copeland.

Brandon Copeland is now on a mission to level the financial playing field by democratizing access to financial education and giving people the tools they need to win—not just in their financial lives but in life overall. And with the same drive that made him a standout on the field, he’s proving that true success isn’t just about what you earn but what you learn.

Your Money Playbook is now available to readers and promises to be a game-changer for anyone looking to level up their financial game.

