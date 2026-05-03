Former Pastor Says ‘God Doesn’t Need Your Money,’ Calls Out Prosperity Gospel Culture

Reuben Armstrong, a former minister turned best-selling author and activist, is stepping into one of the most controversial religious debates in America with his bold new book, God Doesn’t Need Your Money: God Isn’t Collecting, Your Pastor Is. He says that every Sunday, millions of Americans who are struggling financially are being victimized as they place both their faith and their money in the hands of churches across the country, especially Black churches.

Armstrong is confronting what he describes as a culture of pressure, guilt, and blind giving, where believers are encouraged to give faithfully but discouraged from asking honest questions about how their money is used.

He comments, “As a former minister myself, I’ve seen how this system works from the inside. Congregations are often made to feel guilty if they don’t give, pressured to hand over money meant for bills, rent, even food for their families, all while being promised a blessing. That’s not faith. That’s a system taking advantage of belief.”

Armstrong points directly to the influence of high-profile megachurch leaders such as T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen, Creflo Dollar, and Jamal Bryant as central figures in the rise of prosperity-driven church culture – a system he says has reshaped how millions view faith, money, and leadership. He argues that this culture has created an environment in which financial sacrifice is expected but financial transparency is rarely demanded.

“This isn’t about attacking God,” he says. “This is about exposing a system that has learned how to profit from people’s belief in God.”

Armstrong says the conversation is especially urgent in the Black church, where faith, loyalty, and financial sacrifice have long been deeply connected – but emphasizes that the issue extends across all modern megachurch systems. With trust in major institutions continuing to decline across the country, he believes churches cannot remain beyond scrutiny simply because the subject is uncomfortable.

His book, God Doesn’t Need Your Money: God Isn’t Collecting, Your Pastor Is, is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.

Previously posted on BlackNews.com

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