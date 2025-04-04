News by Sharelle Burt Raymond Arroyo Spouts Racist Remarks, Calls Rep. Jasmine Crockett ‘The Madea of Capitol Hill’ As Arroyo’s comments spread throughout social media, users seemingly had Crockett’s back, referring to him as "Pee Wee Herman."







Fox News analyst Raymond Arroyo decided to add his take on Rep. Jasmine Crockett. He said she doesn’t like DOGE leader Elon Musk and called her the “Madea of Capitol Hill.”

During a segment of “The Ingraham Angle,” Arroyo mentioned Elon Musk allegedly wishing he could fire members of Congress before making racist remarks against the outspoken congresswoman. “She has become the Madea of Capitol Hill with half the charm. She doesn’t make an argument. Saying you don’t like a guy because he’s firing people, that’s a complaint, not an argument,” he said, referencing the fictional character created by Tyler Perry.

“You’re a member of Congress, not a desperate housewife. Clean up the act and stop threatening people.”

Arroyo: She has become the Madea of Capitol Hill without the charm.. Stop threatening people pic.twitter.com/nbFdxSopeG — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2025

Host Laura Ingraham chimed in, saying that she felt Crockett sounded different than she did a few years ago during an interview. “She sounds very different, and now she’s going very…you know…’ street…you know ‘Ima do this’….it all seems like a TikTok challenge or something. It’s very odd,” the news anchor said.

The conversation referred to Crockett responding to alleged targeted threats by Attorney General Pam Bondi for saying she doesn’t like the Tesla owner. “Because here it is, she is the highest law enforcement agent in this country and people are watching and they are consuming this information, and they are believing that simply because I decided that I wanted to exercise my right to free speech — which I am not abridged from doing — that she then wanted to then politicize something that should not be politicized,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

“I don’t like Elon Musk, I’m going to say it 50,000 times.”

🚨 JASMINE CROCKETT BLOWS UP: "To have [A.G. Pam Bondi] go on Faux News, and to decide she wanted to send a threat to ME? It was WRONG!" pic.twitter.com/RL34djrmWf



"I don't like Elon Musk. Ima say it 50 thousand times. I don't like 'em, I don't like that he goin' out there and he… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 2, 2025

Bondi was taken aback by Crockett’s comments during a live-streamed event last month in which she allegedly said, “All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.” The attorney general warned that the congresswoman should “tread very carefully” while appearing on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday, March 23, according to The Hill.

Bondi also alluded that Crockket should apologize to Tesla shareholders given the rise of violence against owners and dealerships of the electric vehicles. “She needs to unequivocally denounce the violence; she must apologize immediately, not only to all Texans but to our country, to the American shareholders of Tesla, because she is promoting violence,” the lawyer said.

As Arroyo’s comments spread throughout social media, users seemingly had Crockett’s back. One user pointed out how quickly jokes get personal when a Black woman speaks out. “A confident Black woman challenges power and suddenly the jokes get racial, personal, and dismissive. Just another day at Faux News,” @NikoReggae said in a now-deleted post on X.

Other supporters labeled him “Pee Wee Herman” and said the analyst is “too blindly partisan to acknowledge” her argument.