Gilbert Arenas Faults Son’s Cybertruck Malfunctioning, Which Caused Life-Threatening Accident

In a recent podcast interview, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas discussed his son Alijah’s car accident that almost took his life.

According to CBS Sports, Arenas talked about the accident that his son was in when the vehicle crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant. After being placed in a medically induced coma, Alijah, after being intubated, is on the road to recovery, and Gilbert explained what happened to his son when the accident took place.

While appearing on All The Smoke, Arenas told former NBA player Matt Barnes that the Tesla Cybertruck that Alijah was driving malfunctioned, causing his son to be stuck in the vehicle for at least ten minutes. The vehicle caught on fire, and Alijah was unable to free himself because the windows were bulletproof and he couldn’t break the glass to remove himself from it.

After the Cybertruck malfunctioned, it left the steering wheel limp, which caused him to run into a tree.

“The car malfunctioned on him,” Arenas said. “The steering wheel went limp and ran him right into a tree.”

Arenas said his son tried to call 911 and was on the phone with the operator for ten minutes as he tried to kick out the windows and couldn’t.

“He couldn’t break the window. I seen that people were like, ‘Oh, he fell asleep.’ I’m looking at, he’s on the phone with 9-1-1 — I’m trying to get that call — he’s on the phone with them for 10 minutes, so I know he was at least in the car for ten minutes.”

He also had some advice for any parents who may purchase a Cybertruck for their children.

“If you are a parent and your teen has this car, you might want to put a hammer in that joint, something that can break the window. Because physically, he said he was trying to kick the window in and couldn’t.”

Alijah currently plays basketball at Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles and is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2025. He has already committed to play for the University of Southern California Trojans.

