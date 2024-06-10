Foxy Brown May Be Called To Testify At Keffe D’s Trial

Brooklyn rapper Foxy Brown may be a key witness in the upcoming trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has been accused of being involved in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

According to The Sun, sources have informed prosecutors that Foxy was seen in Las Vegas hanging out with Keffe D and his friends on the night of Tupac’s fatal shooting on September 7, 1996.

Keffe D plans to argue that there is no proof that he was there, although he did admit to being in Vegas that night in his book, Compton Street Legend.

In the book, Keffe D recalled that the “Ill Na Na” recording artist was there when he met with Eric “Zip” Martin, who allegedly gave Keffe D a gun. Keffe D alleges that his cousin, Orlando Anderson, who was killed two years after the shooting of Tupac, was the person who shot and killed Tupac.

He wrote that he met Zip, who had Foxy in his car on the night he was given the weapon.

“As I walked up to the driver’s side window, I noticed that the rapper, Foxy Brown, was in the car with Zip.

“So he instructed her to step out of the car and motioned for me to jump in.

“Zip had a hidden compartment that he opened up, reached in, and pulled a black .40 Glock out.

“He turned to me and said, ‘It’s time to get the money.’

“Zip handed me the 17-shot pistol, which I promptly put down the back waist of my pants.

“I hopped out of the car, held the door open for Foxy Brown to get back in, closed the door, and they pulled off.“

His attorney, Carl Arnold, has told prosecutors that Keffe D lied about his entire involvement in Tupac’s death so he can gain fame and earn money. Prosecutors are counting on Foxy to verify that she saw him that night to dispel his story.

The trial, originally scheduled for June 3, was pushed back by Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny to November 4.

The 60-year-old Keffe D was arrested in Henderson, Nevada, on September 29, 2023. Las Vegas police officers searched his residence after obtaining a search warrant on July 17. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder last November and faces life in prison if convicted.

Tupac was shot numerous times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match. The beloved, controversial rapper and actor died six days later at the age of 25.