Dayton Residents Arrested For Alleged Quitclaim Deed Scam

Dayton, Ohio, residents were arrested for allegedly scamming homeowners through a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) quitclaim scheme.

Diamond DeShawn Washington, 38, and Rosalyn Monique Johnson, 39, allegedly attempted to defraud homeowners by initiating a quitclaim sale on their homes. After a potential victim received an alert to the possible ownership transfer of their home, the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.

Washington and Johnson were indicted by a grand jury, Dayton Daily News reported. The defendants face multiple charges, including: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forgery, tampering with government records, grand theft, and telecommunications fraud.

Washington and Johnson are accused of enacting this scam on three unsuspecting homeowners using the LLC “Love Has Homes LLC.”

The business claims to generate $20,000 annually, according to Buzzfile. The LLC is described as, “Real Estate Investors, except Property Operators business/industry within the Holding and Other Investment Offices sector.” The company reports a $20,000 annual income and employs two individuals.

While quitclaim deed transfers are not illegal, they are not the proper way to gain ownership of a home. The homeowner’s signature is required to complete the deed transfer. Washington and Johnson are accused of forging homeowner names to transfer ownership to Love Have Homes LLC. The alleged fraud was uncovered by the homeowner’s proactive action.

Owners can register for alerts to protect their property proactively. Many states offer Filing Activity Notification Services (FANS) as a means of protection. Registering for a FAN through a local county clerk’s office allows mortgagees to receive notice when any action is taken on their property.

According to Fox 5, the scam’s goal is to either sell the dwelling, borrow against the home, or collect payments from the rightful owner of the house. The fraudulent owner must wait thirty days.

The FAN alert allows the rightful homeowner time to contact authorities and file an affidavit of title. This filing protects the homeowner’s rights and stops fraudulent activity from progressing.

