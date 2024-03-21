Whoomp, There It Is! Freaknik Documentary Officially Drops On Hulu

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told has officially dropped on Hulu. The documentary centers on the legacy of the HBCU spring break tradition.

From executive producers Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, Freaknik details the full story of the historic party tradition for Black coeds. While it is best known as an iconic block party in Atlanta for HBCU students across the country, its history lies deeper than that. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told focuses on its origin as a cookout to its evolution into an annual movement for Black young adults to connect.

The festivities boomed from day to night, with the impact still felt within Atlanta’s own entertainment sector. While infamous for elements such as public hookups and booty-shaking galore, Freaknik also cultivated Black leadership and promoted education by connecting Black students from all regions.

Certain elements of the occasion have been replicated in recent years, but Freaknik was the ultimate oasis for Black joy and freedom at its peak, Freaknik was a pivotal moment in history for fellowship in the young Black community, with aspects of it stemming from the Civil Rights Movement.

To commemorate the film’s release, Campbell and Dupri spoke to WJTV 12 on Freaknik’s everlasting impact on the culture, especially in Southern hip-hop.

“Everything that you listen to today, Freaknik affected all of it,” explained Dupri. “What Freaknik taught us was that we should take advantage of our cultural moments that are happening in the south.”

Featuring Lil Jon, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, the documentary sheds light on the event’s controversies and influence within the cultural landscape of the city. Although the parties had stopped by the early 2000s, the legacy of Freaknik as a cultural phenomenon and hotspot continues.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is available to stream now, exclusively on Hulu. You can watch the trailer below.

