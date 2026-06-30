Sports by Edwian Stokes Ghana’s ‘Free The Youth’ Resurrects Vaulted Air Jordan 16 in Historic Collaboration The rare, shroud-covered sneaker returns with West African artistry.







The Air Jordan 16 returns to the market. Although often overlooked in the Jumpman lineup, the AJ16 debuted in 2001 with only four original colorways and has since seen limited retro releases. Jordan Brand is now revitalizing the model through a partnership with Ghanaian fashion collective Free the Youth.

This release marks Jordan Brand’s first official collaboration with a Ghanaian design group. For sneaker lovers, devotees, and the Black community, this partnership is more than a typical product launch; it is a notable cultural connection. Black expression has shaped sneaker culture from the start, but direct collaborations with African collectives on major legacy models remain rare. Moves like this emphasize Black creativity and stewardship internationally and challenge the industry’s habit of celebrating Black culture without true partnership or representation. By giving African designers meaningful creative input and visibility, collaborations like this open pathways for long-term change and help rewrite who gets to tell sneaker culture’s story. This investment shifts the landscape from drawing inspiration to encouraging authentic inclusion and systemic progress.

Free the Youth has spent years using streetwear to address the exploitation of African labor and create opportunities for local youth. This cooperation goes beyond product co-creation by directing resources back to the Ghanaian community. With support from Jordan Brand, Free the Youth gains access to global distribution, skill-building workshops, and funding for local design incubators. Part of the proceeds will support youth-led creative projects and provide grants for aspiring designers in Accra. By elevating a Ghanaian collective within Nike Inc., this partnership signals a shift in corporate sportswear from marketing Black culture to investing in global Black equity.

The Design Breakdown

The prominent feature of this AJ16 is its redesigned removable shroud, which offers two distinct styles, each picked for its cultural meaning. The first is a metallic silver cover that suits the upper paneling and captures the modern energy of Ghana’s creative youth, blending a futuristic look with streetwear sensibilities. The second shroud features an artistic depiction of the tawny eagle, Ghana’s national animal, which is celebrated as an emblem of national honor and fortitude. By placing this powerful bird at the forefront, the design pays tribute to Ghanaian identity and the spirit of freedom and strength that vibrates with Black communities internationally. Removing the shroud reveals a black leather-and-mesh base with a bold red Jumpman logo, representing bond and passion—qualities deeply valued within Ghana’s youth-led movements. Green accents appear on the heel and vamp tabs, representing growth and prosperity, while a gradient strip on the tongue reflects the colors of the Ghanaian flag, evoking themes of aspiration plus belonging. These constituents collectively transform the sneaker into a space for narrative expression, celebrating Black heritage and Ghana’s lively culture.

A Quick History Lesson

The Air Jordan 16 was originally designed to mark Michael Jordan’s transition to his post-playing career. Wilson Smith III created the model after succeeding Tinker Hatfield, incorporating a “corporate-chic” shroud to represent Jordan’s move from the basketball court to the front office as a part-owner of the Washington Wizards. However, Jordan returned to play and wore the 16s during the 2001 NBA preseason.

Of the four original colorways, Jordan wore only the “Ginger” version on court. Since then, the silhouette has reappeared in limited releases, including the 2008 Countdown Pack, exclusive collaborations with Trophy Room and SoleFly in 2016, a “CEO” edition in 2017 celebrating Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Bobcats, and a Russell Westbrook player edition in 2020.

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