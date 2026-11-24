French Police officers securing Paris 2024 Olympics (Photo Credit: Wikipedia) Global by Selena Hill French Cops Sentenced For Racist Attack On Black Music Producer In Landmark Ruling A Paris court has handed down prison sentences to three officers whose brutal assault on music producer Michel Zecler was captured on video.







Three French police officers have been sentenced to prison for the racially motivated assault of Black music producer Michel Zecler in a landmark ruling that could have implications for how police misconduct and racial discrimination are addressed in France.

According to The Associated Press, the officers received sentences ranging from one to two years following a Paris court decision. The ruling recognized the racist nature of the violence against Zecler, who was brutally beaten during an encounter with police six years ago.

The assault occurred during the pandemic in 2020, when officers initially approached him over an alleged failure to wear a face mask. Video footage captured the officers following him into his music studio in Paris’ 17th arrondissement, where they repeatedly punched him, struck him with a police baton, and used tear gas. The footage, which included recordings from security cameras inside the studio and videos captured by neighbors, became critical evidence in the case.

Zecler sustained injuries to his head, forearms, and legs. He also reported that the officers directed racist insults toward him during the encounter.

The court’s recognition of racial motivation represents a significant development in a case that initially faced resistance over its discrimination allegations.

“What is very important is that the racist nature of the violence he suffered has been recognized,” Zecler’s attorney, Serge Money, told France Info, according to the AP. “As a legal professional, one can only be satisfied. This is a first.”

Money said Zecler consistently maintained that he had been racially insulted throughout the legal proceedings, while the officers provided inconsistent accounts. The court also found the officers guilty of falsifying official records, further undermining their credibility.

The case exposed another troubling dimension of the encounter: Without video evidence, Zecler could have faced criminal consequences for an incident in which he was the victim. Money said the officers had initially accused Zecler of violence against public authorities, but surveillance footage contradicted their account.

“Ultimately, they were convicted of lying, as the falsification of written records was established,” Money said.

The officers also apologized to Zecler, according to the AP.

According to Reuters, the officers were convicted of assaulting Zecler with racist intent and falsifying the police report following the incident. All three officers also received permanent bans from serving in the French police force, according to AFP.

“This ruling should set a precedent for all those who have not been believed,” said Money.

The ruling carries additional significance because French law enforcement agencies have faced longstanding complaints about excessive force, particularly involving Black people and other racial minorities. The case reignited public conversations about police accountability and institutional racism in the country.

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