HBCU Alumnus Donates Liver to Former Norfolk State University Roommate

Over 20 years later, two former college roommates are still showing up for one another in more ways than one.

Dr. Richard Koonce and Steven Robinson were students at HBCU Norfolk State University and working as bartenders when they met. As their relationship blossomed into a genuine brotherhood, Koonce introduced his former roommate to the woman who would become his wife, Natalie Robinson. The old pals hadn’t seen each other in over two decades, but Facebook, texts, and occasional phone calls kept them connected.

More recently, the two HBCU brothers became reacquainted under more trying circumstances.

Nearly two years ago, Koonce, an adored basketball coach in Sandusky, Ohio, was diagnosed with primary schlerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic and incurable liver disease that leads to scarring of the liver and the deterioration of the bile ducts. Koonce had been receiving treatment from the Cleveland Clinic when he opted to go the living donor route instead of a deceased donor’s liver.

It was during a family trip to Sandusky that Robinson decided to visit Koonce, who finally shared his health struggles. After realizing they had matching blood types, Robinson, a NewJersey native and president and creative director of Lucid DGTL Design Studio, tells BLACK ENTERPRISE he immediately looked into how he could get approved to help his brother “get on the road of a healthy recovery.”