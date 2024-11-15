News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Frontier Airlines Employees Accused Of Trying To Extort Passenger At Atlanta Airport Demonta Roach said the Frontier Airlines employees tried to pressure him to give them some money so they could buy some weed and get their nails done.







A passenger boarding a Frontier Airlines flight claims two of the airline’s employees tried to extort him as he boarded his flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to WSB-TV, Demonta Roach said that the Frontier Airlines employees tried to pressure him to give them some money so they could purchase some weed and get their nails done. He assumes they have done this before after an exchange where they tried to charge him half of what they typically do because he was in the military. They wanted him to give them $50 after telling him they usually get $100. The incident took place on Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day. After Roach stated that he arrived at the airport two hours early for a flight heading back to his base in Los Angeles, the flight was delayed, and he left the area to get something to eat. When he returned, he said he happened to be the last passenger to board, but he arrived well before the final boarding call. This is when the extortion attempt took place.

He told the media outlet, “The lady closed the door. She said, ‘I don’t care who you report to. If you want to get back on this plane, you have to pay me.‘”

After her demand, he started recording the interaction on his mobile phone.

The video clip revealed that the two employees repeatedly asked Roach to send them money via Cash App. He refused, and they threatened to keep him off the flight if he didn’t comply with their request. After he pretended that he would send them the money, they allowed him to board the flight.

The media outlet reached out to Frontier, and they responded to the alleged incident by saying:

“We take claims like this seriously, and our team is investigating the situation to determine what happened. In the meantime, we have offered the customer a voucher for $150 as a customer service gesture.”

Roach feels the women should be terminated.

“If she did this to me, I can only imagine how many other people she’s also done this to,” Roach said.