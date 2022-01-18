Fueled by Jobs and Economic Opportunity, South is New Mecca for Blacks

Conversely, major cities in other regions have experienced a robust drop in Black residents.
According to the Washington Post, for the second straight year, “Chicago and its suburbs lost some of the Black population, falling to 130,000 since 1990. Michigan, including the metro areas of Detroit and Flint, lost the Black population in absolute terms.” St. Louis, Cleveland, and Milwaukee had their first Black population drops when African Americans started moving in abundant numbers during the Great Migration.
Further, the Washington Post revealed New York has been losing Blacks since 2000. Out West, in metro Los Angeles, 160,000 Black residents have left since 1990. Metro San Francisco had a drop of 90,000 Blacks.
Based on interviews with residents in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, the Washington Post reported Blacks largely moved South for economic reasons. For instance, they relocated “to take a new job or had prospects of finding employment in some of America’s fastest-growing cities.” Many also purportedly moved in search of affordable housing that could help them build generational wealth for their families.
However, some were skeptical of moving South, based on racial horrors they heard from elders. Still, some favored the South as they believed the larger concentration of Blacks provided more safety. All in all, Blacks reported they moved to improve their lifestyles.
Still, many Blacks haven’t found the perfect haven.