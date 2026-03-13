Legal by Kandiss Edwards Fugees Member Pras Michel Drops Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill Pras' lawsuit stemmed from the cancellation of the Fugees’ 2023 25th-anniversary tour and the subsequent management of the group's 2024 international dates.







Fugees member Pras Michel has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against bandmate Lauryn Hill, five months after Michel filed the complaint in the Southern District of New York, alleging breach of contract and fraud.

Pras’ lawsuit stemmed from the cancellation of the Fugees’ 2023 25th-anniversary tour and the subsequent management of the group’s 2024 international dates.

Michel had accused Hill of gross mismanagement, claiming that Hill had unilaterally taken control of the tour’s finances. He further alleged that Hill’s chronic tardiness and the tour’s abrupt cancellation caused him significant financial losses.

Michel’s legal team sought to drop the suit “without prejudice,” Billboard reports. The resolution may suggest an out-of-court settlement or a private deal between the two artists, but no terms were disclosed.

“Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel have reached an amicable resolution to their recent legal dispute,” a representative for the group said in a statement. “Both parties are committed to moving forward with mutual respect and focusing on their shared musical legacy.”

Pras has dropped his lawsuit against Lauryn Hill, in which he accused her of “misrepresenting financial information” as part of a “veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself.”



A March 11 filing reads: “The … action [is] dismissed without prejudice, with each… https://t.co/HeqbgtCmRB pic.twitter.com/vU8OVwbasj — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 13, 2026

The claims by Pras became public when Hill responded to Michel’s initial filing by calling it “baseless” and “full of false claims.” Hill maintained that the tour cancellations were due to serious vocal strain and necessary medical recovery. She vehemently denied claims of mismanagement.

Additionally, Hill noted that Michel had been advanced significant funds to assist with his ongoing legal expenses related to his federal conspiracy trial.

“It is unfortunate that private business matters were aired in such a public and distorted fashion,” Hill said through a spokesperson. “My priority has always been the integrity of the art and the well-being of the fans.”

Dropping the suit is one less matter for Michel to worry about while he serves federal prison time. In 2023, the rapper was convicted of illegal lobbying, and campaign finance violations and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He was ordered to report to prison Jan. 27.

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