Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Ordered To Forfeit $64M After Federal Lobbying Conviction







A federal judge has ordered Fugees member Pras Michel to surrender more than $64 million to the U.S. government, a decision that follows his conviction last year on charges tied to an international lobbying scheme, as reported by Billboard.

The ruling, issued Nov. 30 by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, states that Michel “obtained proceeds in the amount of at least $64,923,226 from his offenses,” which included conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China. Prosecutors argued that Michel funneled illicit foreign money into political circles and worked to influence U.S. officials on behalf of Malaysian billionaire Jho Low, who remains a fugitive.

Michel’s legal team had pushed back against the proposed amount, calling it “grossly disproportionate” in earlier filings, but the judge rejected that argument. His spokesperson, Erica Dumas, criticized the latest order, telling Billboard, “They already took 100 [million] from him and now they want another 64 [million].”

Michel is scheduled to be sentenced next month, where he faces the possibility of decades in prison. His lawyers have asked the court for a far shorter punishment of three years, but federal sentencing guidelines allow for significantly more time behind bars.

The Grammy-winning rapper, best known as one-third of the Fugees alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, was found guilty in April 2023 on ten counts, following a high-profile trial that featured testimony from figures including Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Prosecutors said Michel helped move money from Low to political campaigns and later assisted in lobbying efforts connected to China.

The forfeiture ruling had been postponed for months after Michel underwent emergency surgery for colon cancer in August. With the hearing now concluded, the case moves toward sentencing and a likely appeal. His attorneys have already signaled plans to challenge both the conviction and the financial penalty.

Michel and his former bandmates continued to make headlines in recent years as they attempted multiple reunion tours, decades after the Fugees’ 1990s dominance with hits like “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.”

