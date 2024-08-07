Ready Or Not: Fugees Tour Canceled Days Before Scheduled Start

In July, Live Nation announced that “Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees – The Celebration Continues” would commence this summer with a start date of Aug. 9 in Tampa, Florida. Now, reports have surfaced that the tour has been canceled with no announcements from the artists or promoters as to why.

Just days before the tour, USA Today reported that fans are finding out that they will not be seeing a show from the legendary hip-hop trio. All tour dates on the Live Nation website have been removed and replaced with a notice saying, “There are no upcoming events.” Yet, a search for The Fugees reveals some overseas dates in October.

The group has scheduled dates in Germany and Sweden. The group is slated to perform at LANXESS Arena in Köln, Germany, on Oct. 16 and Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 26. The trio then returns to Germany to perform at the Uber Arena on Oct. 30 in Berlin and then in Hamburg at the Barclays Arena on Nov. 1.

The Fugees performed in 2023 at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Lauryn Hill was the headlining act, and her former group members, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, surprised the audience when they joined Hill on the stage. The performance was in celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The group broke up in 1997. Hill recorded and released arguably one of the best albums recorded in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The other Fugees members continued their solo careers as well. Pras had lukewarm success with the single “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are).” Wyclef stayed busy producing, writing, performing, and scoring multiple platinum records while being the most active Fugees member.

Reportedly, the group is working on a current album.

“I remember people were saying, ‘The Fugees will never get back together,’” Wyclef said in November 2023. “So, in the words of The Carnival, ‘Say what, say what, anything can happen.’”

RELATED CONTENT: Late Lauryn Hill To Concertgoers: ‘Y’all Lucky I Make It On This Blood Ras Stage’