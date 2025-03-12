News by Kandiss Edwards Funeral Arrangements Announced For Hip-Hop Pioneer Angie Stone Angie Stone's family has released details for her funeral arrangements.







Funeral arrangements for soul singer Angie Stone have been released. Her family will host two separate memorial services in her honor. Stone, a native of South Carolina and a longtime resident of Georgia will be remembered in both locations.

In an Instagram post, Stone’s family announced her passing and invited supporters to celebrate her life.

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Angie Stone, who left us on March 1, 2025, at the age of 63. Angie was a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend. Her soulful voice and unwavering spirit touched the hearts of many, and we invite family, friends, and fans to join us in celebrating her remarkable life.”

A public memorial service will be held in Georgia on March 14, 2025, at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell, Georgia. Fans are invited to register to attend.

A second private service will be held in her hometown at First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The church has deep significance, as it was where Stone first began singing in the choir as a child.

Career and Legacy

Angie Stone, a three-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress, was a pioneering force in R&B, soul, and hip-hop. She began her career in the late 1970s as a member of The Sequence, one of the first female rap groups signed to Sugar Hill Records.

In the 1990s, Stone transitioned into a solo career, gaining acclaim for her signature blend of neo-soul and R&B. Her hit single “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” solidified her as a key figure in the neo-soul movement. Her career continued in the 2000s when she released popular odes “Brotha” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

Beyond music, Stone was also an actress, appearing in films and television shows, including The Fighting Temptations and R&B Divas: Atlanta.

Tragic Passing

Stone died on March 1, 2025, at 63, following a car accident in Mobile, Alabama. She had just finished a performance when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler truck. Eight others were injured in the crash.

Her passing marks a profound loss in the music industry, as she leaves behind a lasting legacy of timeless music and artistic influence.

RELATED CONTENT: Angie Stone, Music Icon Behind & ‘Funk You Up’ and R&B Classics, Dies At 63 In Car Crash