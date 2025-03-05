Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angie Stone’s Family Remembers Singer As ‘An Example For Black Women And Girls Everywhere’ Angie Stone's family released a heartfelt tribute honoring the late singer's life, music, and legacy.







Angie Stone’s family has broken their silence and released a heartfelt statement in response to the singer’s tragic passing on Saturday, March 1.

On Tuesday, the singer’s family took over her Instagram account to share a heartfelt statement and tribute to Stone, who tragically passed away in a car accident after leaving a show over the weekend. After expressing gratitude for the love, support, and prayers from fans, the family honored Angie Stone’s musical legacy, highlighting her role as a pioneer in hip-hop and neo-soul.

“Angie was an example for Black women and girls everywhere. Angie also loved and championed for Black men with her Number One Hit entitled ‘Brotha’,” which served as the background music of the Instagram post.

“Angie Stone was a pioneer of rap music that began with a female rap trio, ‘The Sequence’ and ultimately led to her solo career that defined neo soul,” the family continued.

The singer’s two children, daughter Diamond and son Michael, thanked her fans while asking for privacy during this time. The family also noted Stone’s philanthropy work through her foundation, “Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone foundation.”

The “No More Rain” singer was also dedicating herself to ministry classes in college.

“Her love of God and her faith led her to have a deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ,” the statement shared.

Funeral arrangements will be shared to give fans a chance to pay their respect to the neo-soul icon’s life, legacy, and music.

“Even though Angie is no longer with us physically her family wants you to keep her legacy alive,” the family wrote.

Fans, friends, and supporters left uplifting messages and kind words of the late singer. Among them included DJ Spinderella, who remembered how nice of a person Angie Stone was.

“Angie walked so that we could run! She was a complete heart when I met her.. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones,” she wrote.

“She was a force and pioneer in this business. We will miss her terribly,” wrote veteran record executive Shanti Das. “Please accept my sincere condolences and we will continue to lift up her memory, the family and her foundation.”



