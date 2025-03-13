News by Kandiss Edwards Funeral Worker Arrested For Castrating Corpse Of Sex Offender Amber Laudermilk allegedly mutilated reproductive organs of registered sex offender, Charles Roy Rodriguez, before cremation.







A former embalmer accused of castrating the corpse of a sex offender has been arrested, according to NBC.

While working at Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium in Houston, Amber Laudermilk allegedly mutilated the body of Charles Roy Rodriguez. She turned herself in and was granted a $5,000 bond.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen addressed the incident, emphasizing the ethical responsibility of funeral workers.

“This case is about two troubled people: the victim, who was a registered sex offender, and the defendant, who is accused of viciously attacking his dead body,” Rosen said. “No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death.”

Rodriguez, 58, died at the hospital of natural causes. He had been charged with sexual assault in 2001.

Constable Rosen acknowledged the strong emotions tied to such a crime but emphasized the responsibility of funeral workers to remain professional.

“I don’t know the suspect’s past, but we have the utmost empathy for anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or is the family or friend of someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault,” Rosen said. “The facts clearly indicate she was angry, and I hope after this is resolved in the courts, she gets the help she needs.”

The incident occurred in February 2025. An embalming student reportedly witnessed Laudermilk, 34, stab Rodriguez’s body twice in the groin before severing his reproductive organ and placing it in his mouth before cremation.

After the employee witnessed the mutilation, Laudermilk allegedly told them to ignore what had happened.

“You didn’t see anything,” she reportedly said.

Shortly after, another employee entered the room and discovered the condition of Rodriguez’s body. The Texas Funeral Service Commission was immediately notified.

Memorial Mortuary issued a statement expressing remorse and empathy for victims of sexual assault while emphasizing its swift response to Laudermilk’s actions.

“To confirm what has already been reported, this individual concealed her unlawful actions from the owners and managers. We reported this incident to the authorities as soon as we found out,” the statement read.

The funeral home is implementing extended training sessions for employees to reinforce proper policies, procedures, and ethical standards.

Laudermilk faces up to six months in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

RELATED CONTENT: Funeral Arrangements Announced For Hip-Hop Pioneer Angie Stone