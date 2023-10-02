Funk Flex Resurfaces Charlamagne Tha God’s Sexual Assault Allegations Again

Funkmaster Flex has reignited his age-old feud with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy by seemingly making a mockery of allegations both radio personalities are facing.

For Envy, the famed radio DJ has been under fire amid fraud allegations against his former real estate investment partner Cesar Pina. In August, the Power 105 host denied claims of being involved in Pina’s $1.5 million fraud case and alleges to be a victim himself.

With the fraud case coming on the heels of Envy’s petty feud with rapper Rick Ross over their competing car shows, Rozay decided to make fun of Envy while appearing on Funkmaster Flex’s competing NYC radio show on Hot 97.

In audio captured during the show and shared online, Ross and Flex can be heard going back and forth with jabs against Envy.

“You not doing fraud. You not stealing cars. Not you. Not Flex,” Ross jokingly said to Flex.

“We not stealing houses,” Flex adds.

Rick Ross then decided to add Charlamagne’s name to the mix and petition the radio personality to join Funk Flex on Hot 97 and leave DJ Envy on Power 105.

“Hey Charlamagne come with Flex,” Ross said.

That’s when Flex took things further by calling Charlamagne a name that appeared to address his past allegations of sexual assault.

“Most importantly, we not doing fraud,” Ross said. “It’s called thievery.”

Once the clip made its rounds across the web, Flex took to Instagram to double down on his shady jabs at Charlamagne by sharing an article from April 2023 about Charlamagne’s attempts to have his 2001 sexual assault case dismissed due to lack of evidence.

“UMMMMM? YOU CAUGHT ANOTHER (NEW) LAWSUIT APRIL 21, 2023? I DONT THINK U SETTLED THAT?

@cthagod (AND YOU CALLING PEOPLE PATHETIC?),” Flex captioned his post.

“LET YOUR LAWYER KNOW I CAN TALK ABOUT THIS CAUSE VIBE MAG ALREADY DID?”

Flex then took aim at Envy and shared documents from Pina’s fraud case which includes Envy’s name.

“BIG DOG? @DJENVY I THINK THEY NAMED U IN THIS $1,400,000 REAL ESTATE LAWSUIT?

YOU LAWYER IS OK WITH ME MENTIONING SINCE THIS IS PUBLIC RECORD?,” Flex wrote.

Charlamagne and Envy have yet to respond to Flex’s antics or the ongoing chatter about Envy’s fraud case.

