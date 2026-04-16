Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Future Named In Paternity Suit Over 9-Year-Old Son He Voluntarily Pays $3,500 A Month For Future is accused of fathering a 9-year-old son with a woman he's been volunatrily paying $3,500 a month to.







Future’s baby mama drama continues to pile up after he was recently named in a paternity suit filed by a woman who names him as the father of her 9-year-old son.

The “March Madness” rapper is facing a court battle with an ex-girlfriend, Layla Sanad, who has filed a lawsuit in Florida seeking to establish paternity and secure child support, TMZ reports. She claims the two were in a relationship and share a son, identified as K.W., born in 2017.

Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn before legally changing his name to Nayvadius Cash, has also taken legal action, filing court documents in January 2026 to have the Florida case dismissed in favor of Arizona, where he says Sanad and the child reside and where he has already filed his own case. A ruling has not yet been made. In the Arizona filing, he acknowledged being the father of a son, Kash Wilburn, and stated he has been voluntarily paying $3,500 a month in child support.

Sanad’s lawsuit claims Future admitted he is the child’s father. She is seeking to legally establish paternity and secure child support, including two years of retroactive payments.

Sanad’s filing is one of two recent paternity-related cases involving Future. In a separate dispute, his ex, Brittni Mealy, claims he hasn’t seen their 13-year-old son, Prince, in over 16 months and has failed to meet court-ordered obligations, including securing a $500,000 life insurance policy.

In an April 2026 letter, Mealy denied blocking access, alleging Future has missed key milestones and made little effort to stay involved despite having direct contact. She also claims he limited communication and distanced others from the child.

Future has sired at least seven children, including Future Jr., with his ex-fiancée Ciara, whose son took her husband Russell Wilson’s last name in 2025.

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