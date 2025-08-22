Entrepreneurship by Jameelah Mullen Baby Boss: 18-Year-Old CEO Secures Nationwide Deal With Claire’s GaBBY Bows will soon be available at 600 stores nationwide.







Eighteen-year-old entrepreneur Gabby Goodwin has landed a partnership with accessory giant Claire’s, which will now feature her product line, GaBBY Bows, in stores nationwide.

GaBBY Bows is a hair accessory brand created for textured hair. With her mother’s help, she started the business at just seven years old. Over 10 years, GaBBY Bows has been sold in all 50 states and 15 countries, earning the young entrepreneur a six-figure income while she was in sixth grade. The business announced its new partnership with Claire’s on Instagram.

“BIG NEWS: GaBBY Bows are now in 600 Claire’s stores nationwide!!”

“This has been a dream in the making—and we need your help to keep it going! Head to your local Claire’s and clear the shelves. “

The self-proclaimed “CEO of confidence” recognizes potential challenges, such as Claire’s financial struggles. The retail giant, known for its affordable accessories, has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since 2018.

Claire’s announced its plans to sell its North American stores to a private equity firm, Ames Watson, in an effort to lessen the financial impact.

“As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire’s business and brand,” said Chris Cramer, CEO of Claire’s, in a press release.

However, Goodwin, who previously partnered with Target and Walgreens, remains optimistic about the collaboration with Claire’s and has requested support from followers.

“We had many hurdles, including increased tariffs that forced us to cancel manufacturing orders, lose a manufacturing partner, and change bow colors. But we did it,” Goodwin wrote on Instagram. “So despite the economic challenges now facing our new retailer, we will celebrate this dream deal,” the entrepreneur wrote.

“I need your support, and I need it now. I honestly don’t know how much time we will have with this opportunity.”

Additionally, Goodwin launched her first children’s book, Naturally Me, at the Confidence Salon. Released May 27, 2025, the book empowers Black girls to embrace their natural hair confidence. Visit the GaBBYs Bows Website to find a retailer near you.

RELATED CONTENT: The Unspoken Divide: Morayo Afolabi-Brown Reveals Nigerian Parents’ U.S. Directives That Encourage Division With Black Americans