Gabrielle Union Might Split Things 50/50 With Dwyane Wade, But Kaavia James Adds ’60’

Gabrielle Union sparked quite the debate when she revealed how she and Dwyane Wade split their expenses “50/50.” But it turns out their 4-year-old daughter is contributing more than both her parents!

The famous couple shared an adorable at-home moment with little Kaavia James on Instagram Wednesday, May 24 where the pre-schooler responded to financial questions Union threw at her.

“Are you paying your taxes Kaav,” Union asked her daughter.

“A lot,” Kaavia says in response.

“Kaav, do you pay 50-50 in this house,” Union asks. “60,” Kaavis declares.

The response sent the house into laughter with Union rolling over on the floor comically asking, “60? Who are you?”

Kaavis’s comedic response comes weeks after Union and Wade faced criticism across social media for the “Being Mary Jane” star’s interview with Bloomberg where she revealed how she and her husband split the bills in their shared household evenly.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household we split everything 50-50,” Union said during the May 8 Bloomberg interview while also noting the other households she and her husband provide for.

She came faced public scrutiny with many on social media saying the actress should leave all the expenses to her multi-million dollar husband who has a net worth listed at $170 million since leaving the NBA.

She later clarified her reveal noting how “every household is different,” and couples should do what works best for them.

“Being able to be with someone who meets me halfway and lightens my load gives me peace and support,” she wrote in an Instagram comment reposted on Twitter.

She followed up with a short video celebrating her husband and their “50/50” approach to finances.

“I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here 😉,” she captioned the post.

