Gabrielle Union Splits Bills 50/50 With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade is opening up about the financial pressures she feels despite her success in Hollywood and being married to a multi-millionaire NBA champion.

The “Being Mary Jane” star sat down for a candid chat with Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation” where she revealed she and Dwyane Wade split all of their house bills 50/50.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,” she said.

“But in the other households each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back. And it’s hard. It’s hard to let that go.”

It’s the “other households” that she and Wade both support where Union, who has a net worth listed at $40 million and a husband with a net worth of $170 million, feels pressured to keep working.

“There’s always like this gorilla on your back that’s like ‘you gotta work b*tch. B*tch you better work,”” Union shared in a clip captured by Black Millionaires. “‘Oh you gonna sleep in? Hmm, somebody might not eat.'”

It’s due to all the “responsibilities” Union has with the money that leads her to be a workaholic of sorts where she stresses over failed TV or film projects due to concerns about her finances.

“I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. So, I get nervous,” she said.

“‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’ I’m trying to find peace in the journey and not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

There were some strong responses to Union’s reveal with some suggesting the Wades might be living beyond their means and others who think the actress is throwing her husband under the bus.

“Maybe try live cheaper? that might work for wealthy people to live cheaper,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She always lowkey tryna make d wade look bad lol,” added someone else. “Wade got 50x what she got. Find it hard to believe he’s forcing her to pay half.”

