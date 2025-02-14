Gap x Harlem’s Fashion Row Launch Capsule Collection Full Of Black Designers

Gap has teamed up with Harlem’s Fashion Row for a Black History Month capsule collection that celebrates Black-owned brands and designers of color.

On Wednesday, Gap unveiled its capsule collection with Harlem’s Fashion Row designed by visionaries behind five iconic brands: Aaron Potts (A. Potts), Bruce + Glen Porter (BruceGlen), Krystal Phillips (Kaphill), Nicole King (N’Gai), and Patrick Henry (RichFresh). The collection blends each designer’s unique style with Gap’s signature American aesthetic, creating fashion-forward yet approachable pieces that appeal to culturally conscious consumers.

“Our partnership with Gap has always been about more than fashion,” said Harlem’s Fashion Row’s CEO & Founder Brandice Daniel in a statement.

“It’s about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and amplifying the voices of these incredibly talented designers. Together, we’re not only celebrating creativity but also fostering a legacy of inclusivity and empowerment that will inspire generations to come.”

The 16-piece limited-edition collection features well-structured poncho hoodies, layered shirts, floral hoodies, and puff-sleeve denim shirts. Each piece reflects immense talent, high quality, and innovative reimaginings of classic fashion items.

The collection expands on Gap’s partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, which began in 2019, supporting diverse designers through industry collaborations, educational programs, and investments in HBCU fashion initiatives via HFR’s ICON360 initiative. Launching at a time when diverse creators and Black-owned businesses face increasing challenges amid rising anti-DEI rhetoric, this capsule collection stands as more than just fashion—it’s a bold celebration of culture, craftsmanship, and creative inclusivity, honoring Black designers and their enduring influence on the industry.

“This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world,” said Gap President & CEO Mark Breitbard in a statement. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage — bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection.”

Pieces from the collection range from $89 to $129. Gap × Harlem’s Fashion Row collection is available on gap.com and in select Gap locations on Feb. 14 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT: Harlem’s Fashion Row Announces Partnership With Nike For 5th Annual Designer’s Retreat