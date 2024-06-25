Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Garcelle Beauvais, Lela Rochon, Loretta Devine To Star In First ‘Terry McMillan Presents’ Film For Lifetime The first of the "Terry McMillan Presents" film series for Lifetime has a title, cast reveal, and release date slated for this summer.









The first of the “Terry McMillan Presents” film series for Lifetime has a title, cast reveal, and release date slated for this summer.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais will star and executive produce “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love,” premiering on Lifetime on Saturday, August 17th at 8/7c, Deadline reports. Rounding out the cast are Vaughn W. Hebron, who serves as co-producer, Lela Rochon, Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine, and Donna Biscoe.

Beauvais plays Ava, a renowned chef who lives in Europe but swiftly returns to South Carolina to care for her elderly aunt (Biscoe) following a fall. Upon her arrival, she is greeted by Luke (Hebron), a handsome driver 20 years her junior, and they quickly form a passionate connection through their shared interest in food, family, and fun.

Ava and Luke appear to be the perfect match despite her growing feelings that Luke still has much to experience in life. As a seasoned professional with a whole other life overseas, Ava must decide between love and what is best for her career and relationships.

The made-for-TV film serves as a reunion for Rochon and Devine, who starred alongside each other in McMillan’s 1995 cult classic “Waiting to Exhale.” McMillan is best known for her celebrated novels turned hit films, including “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

The “Terry McMillan Presents” film series will see the best-selling author introduce a lineup of branded movies focused on the love and lives of African American women.

“As women, we can be messy. We can be complicated. We can be so many things,” McMillan said when the Lifetime partnership was announced in February. “Life is never tied up in a bow, so it’s thrilling to be back in business with Lifetime, which allows women to tell their own stories in an authentic way.”

“Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love” is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor for Undaunted Content in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. McMillan and Beauvais serve as executive producers alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Taliah Breon directed the film from a script written by Tamara T. Gregory.

