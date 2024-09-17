Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Garcelle Beauvais Responds To Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Haitian Immigrant Conspiracy Theories Garcelle Beauvais urges public to vote to stop the "chaos" being spread by Donald Trump.







Garcelle Beauvais refuses to remain silent while Donald Trump and JD Vance continue to spread debunked claims about Haitian immigrants.

The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Sept. 16 to respond to the “dangerous” and “disgusting” claims made by the former President and VP hopeful. With Beauvais being a Haitian immigrant herself, who moved to the US at age seven before rising to fame as a model, actress, and television star, she found it necessary to address Trump’s “racism” head-on.

“Staying silent in the face of racism and hate is something that I refuse to do,” she explained. “This past week, the lies that have been spewed about the Haitian community — about my community — have been disgusting, deeply hurtful, and dangerous.”

The Coming to America star went on to dispel any misconceptions about immigrants’ intentions when starting a new life in the US.

“Coming to America, working hard, that’s what we do,” Beauvais said. “Coming from gratitude.”

“And I will not sit by and let people talk about my community in any way they want for their own gain,” she added.

In her caption, Beauvais explained how she has “been holding this in for a week, hoping praying it would go away, but it hasn’t!!” Her video comes in response to Trump’s claims against migrants in Springfield, Ohio, during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris last Tuesday.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” Trump said. “They’re eating … they’re eating the pets of the people that live there!”

The moderators fact-checked and debunked the claims during the live debate. However, a recent YouGov poll shows that 22% of Trump supporters believe his claims about migrants abducting and eating dogs and cats are “definitely true,” while 30% said that they are “probably true,” and another 24% said they aren’t sure.

In the wake of Trump’s claims against migrants, reports are showing an increase in violence against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio. Wittenburg University canceled an event on Sunday after receiving a bomb threat targeting members of its Haitian community.

“Wittenberg University is currently taking extreme precautions following an email sent Saturday, Sept. 14, that threatened a potential shooting on-campus on Sunday, September 15, 2024,” the university said in a campus alert. “The message targeted Haitian members of our community.”

Hospitals and elementary schools have also been targeted as a result of Trump and J.D. Vance alleging Haitian immigrants are eating locals’ pets.

Now, in response to the increased attacks against Haitians, Beauvais is using her power as a public figure to raise awareness and advocate for her community. In her video, she spoke in both Haitian Creole and English, urging her followers to vote and emphasizing that it’s the only way to bring about change and end this ‘madness.'”

“The power we have is to vote, to register and vote, and stop this madness, this chaos,” Beauvais said. “We’re supposed to be uplifting each other, from our leaders to our neighbors. This has got to stop… we can’t just sit by. Register to vote. We have 50-something days. Go out and vote. We need to stop this chaos.”

Her heartfelt message received swarms of support from her fans and friends in Hollywood, including Jamie Foxx, who left three heart emojis, and others from the Real Housewives franchise.

“Supporting you and your community ❤️❤️,” RHOBH alum Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote.

“It’s about HUMANITY. Thank you @garcelle 🇺🇸,” Andy Cohen added.

