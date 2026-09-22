(AI-generated image) Career by Selena Hill Gen Z’s Iced Coffee Habit Could Stop Them From Getting Hired A viral debate over iced coffee in interviews is highlighting a bigger workplace question: How much do old-school professionalism rules still matter?







Iced lattes and matchas may be a daily essential for Gen Zers, but some career experts warn that their habit could prohibit them from getting a job.

A viral workplace debate is putting the spotlight on whether showing up to an interview with an iced coffee looks relaxed and authentic or unprofessional. Corporate recruiter Caitlin DeClercq, who says she has 16 years of experience placing candidates at Fortune 500 companies, argued on TikTok that the beverage can make the job seeker seem like they’re not taking the interview seriously.

“When you show up with an iced coffee or an iced latte, it is perceived — from my opinion and a hiring standpoint — that this interview is just a stop on your list of errands for the day,” she said.

Her comments sparked a broader conversation among recruiters, hiring managers, and Gen Z professionals about workplace etiquette and whether seemingly minor behaviors can influence hiring decisions. One creator called bringing a cold drink into an interview “diabolical,” pointing to condensation on the cup, potential water rings, and the possibility of loud sipping as distractions.

But younger workers aren’t necessarily buying the argument. One Gen Z TikToker pushed back bluntly: “I don’t want to f–king work for you if you don’t want to hire me because I bring an iced coffee,” reports Yahoo.

That response gets to the heart of a generational shift in workplace culture. Younger professionals have increasingly questioned whether traditional standards of professionalism actually measure job performance or simply reward conformity to expectations established by previous generations. Still, in a competitive labor market, candidates may want to distinguish between challenging outdated workplace norms once they have leverage and navigating established expectations while trying to get their foot in the door.

LinkedIn News contributor Benjamin Chipman offered a practical middle ground. If candidates choose to bring a beverage, he recommended holding it in the left hand so the right remains available for a handshake, while avoiding noisy ice or finishing the drink during the interview.

Communications manager Adam Raider takes a stricter approach, saying, “I would NEVER bring an iced coffee… or a hot coffee… or tea, soda, juice, sangria… or any other beverage into a job interview.”

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