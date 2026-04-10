Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Gen Z Leads Shift Workforce, Taking Up Over A Third Of Frontline Jobs In U.S. Gen Z is taking advantage of work outside the traditional 9-to-5 to suit their goals.







Gen Z is taking over frontline jobs nationwide, holding a significant share of these shift-based roles.

Gen Z employees are steering away from traditional office dynamics and toward another sector of the workforce. A newly released study titled “The Big Shift 2026” explains the new trend of these younger workers finding freedom by clocking in.

The report was published April 7 by Deputy, a specialized staff scheduling and management software company. Its findings confirmed that workers born between 1997 and 2012 account for 41% of shift workers. This demographic accounts for the largest share of the work cohort, with millennials marginally behind at 40%.

While shift work was known for harsh hours, Gen Z has found benefits to working outside the traditional 9-to-5. Instead of feeling burdened by overnight hours, many Gen Z workers have taken advantage of the opportunity by using their daytime to fulfill other duties.

Deputy CEO Silvija Martincevic explained to Inc. how Gen Z is capitalizing on the dynamic of shift work. As Gen Z finds its footing in the healthcare, hospitality, and retail sectors, employers have taken note of its influence across industries.

“Gen-Z is not adapting to the old model, it’s reshaping it,” wrote Martincevic in emailed commentary. “For decades, shift work’s been designed around employer convenience, with fixed schedules and rigid hours. Gen Z is flipping that model on its head through micro-shifts, poly-employment, and work that fits around education and caregiving rather than competing with them.”

Since the dawn of remote and hybrid work, many Gen Z and even millennial workers have become poly-workers, holding multiple jobs to diversify their income streams. Although many traditional office jobs have returned to the office, this ideal has stuck with Gen Zers, who value the flexibility and financial freedom it offers, leading them to keep certain roles that allow this poly-work to persist.

“With Gen Z making up 55 percent of poly-workers, we see flexibility is a competitive requirement for today’s employers,” continued Martincevic. “Millennials are also undergoing their own generational transition in the workplace. Also making up a large share of the hourly workforce, they are moving into management roles. As the first generation that drove flexibility in the workforce, they are well-positioned to operationalize this shift even further.”

Furthermore, not every shift takes over the entire workday. Instead, many have grasped onto healthcare roles for their shorter shifts. This sector appeals to this generation because it allows them to showcase their unique skill set and human-focused values while still offering a strong work-life balance.

According to Martincevic, Gen Z also thrives in these roles due to their generational values. With an ingrained emphasis on self-care and wellness, Gen Zers can offer genuine care to patients. In turn, this mindset provides a better experience that builds trust and loyalty for companies as well.

Martincevic added, “Their preference for shorter, flexible shifts is helping hospitals and emergency services build more resilient teams, and their focus on well-being is showing up directly in patient-facing roles, where empathy and purpose are becoming as operationally important as efficiency.”

Gen Z already grapples with an evolving job market, as AI is reshaping work opportunities for these early-career professionals. However, their human touch and desire for a positive work experience have led them to take on unorthodox work. With their tech fluency, Gen Zers can also leverage this skill set as they forge new career paths.

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