News by Jeroslyn JoVonn The 'Gen Z Stare' Has Employers Worried About The Demographic's Communication Skills







A newly coined term, the “Gen Z stare,” is gaining attention on social media. In the corporate world, some employers are worried about the generation’s face-to-face communication skills.

The Gen Z stare refers to a blank, expressionless look often given in response to routine questions, according to the International Business Times. It’s the kind of look Gen Zers are said to give with something as simple as taking an order or answering a work-related inquiry.

While the term has sparked debate online, service industry employers are expressing real-life concern. Studies show that 18% of managers have considered quitting due to the stress of hiring Gen Z workers. Fifty-two percent of managers say Gen Z employees have created workplace tension with older staff, while 27% admit to avoiding hiring Gen Z members altogether.

Common concerns about the generation include a lack of initiative and professionalism. Common concerns include a lack of initiative and professionalism, key traits in customer-facing roles like those in hospitality and retail, where strong communication and interpersonal skills are essential. If customers perceive staff as unapproachable or disengaged, it can hurt business and sales, contributing to some employers’ hesitation to hire Gen Z workers.

The root of Gen Z’s social skills challenges traces back to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. A 2024 survey revealed that 51% of Gen Zers felt their social skills declined due to limited in-person interactions, compared to 47% of millennials, 37% of Gen Xers, and 26% of Baby Boomers.

“While soft skills like communication, time management, and teamwork are essential, it’s worth considering the new grads, especially those in recent years, have had fewer opportunities to develop these skills through traditional methods such as internships or in-person work, partially due to the pandemic,” said Huy Nguyen, Intelligent.com’s chief education and career development advisor.

Not all hope is lost. As this generation matures and gains professional experience, employers value these workers’ ability to stay ahead of trends and adapt to advancing technology.

