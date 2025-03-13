Public Viewing Held For Voletta Wallace In Manhattan

There was a public viewing in Manhattan for the mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Voletta Wallace, following her death on Feb. 21, at the same funeral parlor where her son had his funeral service in 1997, almost 28 years to the date after the rapper’s death.

According to The New York Post, the public got the chance to see Wallace for one last time at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on the Upper East Side in New York City. Wallace reportedly died of natural causes while receiving hospice care in Stroudsburg, Pennysylvania.

Many notable people attended the viewing, including former rivals of Biggie’s affection, his wife, Bad Boy recording artist Faith Evans, and the only female in his hip-hop group, Junior Mafia, Lil’ Kim. Diddy’s youngest son, Christian “King” Combs, and Biggie’s children, Christopher Jordan “C.J.” Wallace (Faith and Biggie’s son) and T’yanna Wallace, were also there.

Former Bad Boy recording artist It Is What It Is co-host, Ma$e, was there, as was Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, and RCA Records president Mark Pitts, who co-managed The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie.

Voletta took over the reins of her son’s estate after he was killed in a driveby shooting on March 9, 1997, while attending a music industry function in Los Angeles. With Violetta’s guidance, Biggie’s estate grew from $10 million when he was killed to a reported $160 million today. Nearly two weeks after she died, there were reports of her son’s music catalog being purchased for a reported $100-150 million by Primary Wave.

The music company was looking to buy songs recorded by Biggie and possibly the master and publicity rights, as well as the name, image, likeness, and even voice of one of Brooklyn’s finest emcees. Pitts and Wayne Barrow, Primary Wave’s founder, Larry Mestel, and his business partner, Steve Greener, were negotiating the deal.

