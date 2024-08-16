Business by Keka Araújo General Motors Recognized By Department of Energy For Innovative Energy Efficiency Project The plant has implemented a system that repurposes waste heat from gas-powered generators to heat the plant and prevent the emergency sprinkler systems from freezing during colder months







The Department of Energy (DOE) has honored General Motors for an innovative energy efficiency project at its Fort Wayne assembly plant. The project reduced natural gas consumption by 30% compared to a 2019 baseline.

During a visit to the plant, Maria Vargas, the Director of DOE’s Better Climate Challenge, commended GM’s leadership in energy efficiency and took a tour of the facility. The plant has implemented a system that repurposes waste heat from gas-powered generators to heat the plant and prevent the emergency sprinkler systems from freezing during colder months. This pioneering heat recovery system is set to be replicated at GM’s St. Catharine’s Propulsion Plant in Ontario, with the new system expected to be operational next year.

This project aligns with GM’s broader sustainability goals, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 72% by 2035 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. The energy savings from this initiative are substantial, equivalent to the energy required to heat 4,900 homes for an entire year. Additionally, reducing natural gas and electricity usage translates into annual savings of $3.5 million for GM.

Kathi Walker, GM’s director of Global Sustainability Strategies, stated, “Together with GM’s energy team, the employees at Fort Wayne Assembly have developed an energy solution that helps promote carbon reduction in the assembly of our best-selling trucks. Whether we’re building electric or internal combustion vehicles, we’re committed to maximizing the sustainability of our manufacturing processes.”

Last year, Fort Wayne Assembly’s 4,300 employees produced over 292,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. GM’s Indiana facilities collectively employ more than 6,200 individuals. According to a study by Oxford Economics, GM’s operations in Indiana support an additional 15,050 jobs through partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders. GM has been a key player in Indiana for nearly 90 years and has announced over $2.8 billion in investments in the state’s manufacturing sector since 2013.

General Motors is dedicated to advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. Central to this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, designed to power various vehicles from mass-market to high-performance. GM, its subsidiaries, and joint venture entities offer cars under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun, and Wuling brands. For more information about the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, visit GM’s official website.