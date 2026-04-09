Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Coach Geno Finally Gives Coach Dawn Staley The Apology She Deserved UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma has finally issued a formal apology to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.







It took a few days, but UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma has issued a formal apology to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, acknowledging his behavior after his team’s Final Four loss in the NCAA tournament.

On April 7, Auriemma issued his second statement in four days, acknowledging he “lost” himself after an outburst directed at Staley in the final seconds of the highly anticipated national semifinal, ESPN reports.

“This morning, Dawn Staley and I spoke about our interaction after the game last Friday,” Auriemma’s statement read. “I apologized to Dawn, her staff, and her team. I’ve lost more games in the Final Four than any coach in history. But Friday, I lost something more important. I lost myself.

He continued. “Those who know me know I have nothing but respect and admiration for the game and the coaches who coach it. Dawn and her team deserved to win, and they deserved better from me. Women’s basketball deserved better. My university, my athletes, my former players, and our fans deserved better.

Auriemma closed his apology by confirming that he and Staley have made amends and are moving forward.

“Dawn and I have agreed to move on, and we hope the focus will shift back to the growth in women’s basketball. The game deserves it.”

Staley also echoed their reconciliation in a statement released earlier that day, saying she has a “great deal of respect” for Auriemma and that “one moment doesn’t define a career or diminish his impact on the game.” She urged everyone to “turn the page” on the incident and focus on continuing to elevate women’s basketball.

The statement follows a viral moment on April 3, when tensions flared just before the final buzzer of South Carolina’s 62–48 win over previously undefeated UConn. Auriemma approached Dawn Staley for a handshake but appeared to confront her angrily, prompting a heated exchange before officials and staff stepped in.

The next day, Auriemma, college basketball’s winningest coach and a 12-time national champion, issued an apology to South Carolina’s team and staff but did not mention Staley by name, drawing backlash. With his latest apology and Staley’s response, the two appear to have moved past the incident.

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