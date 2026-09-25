(Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images) News by Selena Hill George Floyd Family Questions $19 Million GoFundMe Raised In His Name Six years after George Floyd’s death, three siblings are asking for financial records tied to the fundraiser created in his name.







More than six years after George Floyd’s death, three of his siblings are seeking a detailed account of the millions of dollars raised through a GoFundMe campaign created in his name.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a lawyer representing his sisters, Zsazsa and LaTonya Floyd, and brother, Rodney Floyd, sent a letter to their brother, Philonise Floyd, on Aug. 11 requesting financial records related to the George Floyd Memorial GoFundMe. The attorney gave Philonise Floyd 20 days to provide the requested information, which included campaign statements, transaction histories, tax filings, and other documents showing how the money was managed and distributed. The letter reportedly cites approximately $19 million raised by the campaign. GoFundMe’s 2020 year-end report, however, listed the fundraiser at $14.7 million from more than 500,000 donations, according to Complex.

The campaign quickly became one of the largest fundraisers on the platform after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020. At the time, Philonise Floyd said the donations would help cover funeral and burial expenses, counseling, travel related to court proceedings, and other family needs. He also said a portion of the funds would go to Floyd’s estate to support his children and their education.

Now, the family members say they are entitled to a portion of the funds. Rodney Floyd framed the current request around access to information rather than allegations of wrongdoing. They also told TMZ that they contacted civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who currently represents Nolan Wells‘ family, seeking answers, but have received no response.

“We want to see the records, understand how decisions were made, and make sure the family’s questions are answered,” he told TMZ. “We’re speaking up because transparency matters.”

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