Family of George Floyd to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Ye After ‘Drink Champs’ Episode

Ye made a very controversial podcast appearance last week that has created more problems for the fashion designer.
After making inflammatory comments regarding George Floyd, his family is pursuing a $250 million lawsuit against the billionaire hip-hop recording artist.
According to NPR, a $250 million lawsuit will be filed against the artist formerly known as Kanye West after his appearance last week on the Drink Champs podcast. Ye said after watching a documentary by Candace Owens, his cohort in the White Lives Matter debacle, that Floyd was not killed by a Minnesota police office. Instead, Ye said, Floyd died from ingesting fentanyl, which was proven in court to be false.
Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, will file the papers on behalf of their child, according to the law firm representing her, The Witherspoon Law Group. In a posting on the firm’s Facebook page, the attorneys provided a press release.
“In his recent appearance on the popular podcast ‘Drink Champs,’ Kanye West knowingly made blatantly false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates. During the podcast interview, Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma. The full interview has since been removed from YouTube and Revolt TV, but clips of the rapper’s rant continue to be viewed and shared on social media platforms by millions across the globe.”
Floyd was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been convicted for his murder, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes on a Minneapolis street in 2020. The incident was caught on several mobile phone videos. This sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
On the podcast, Ye said, “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was, ‘They want a tall guy like me,’ and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes. They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
One of the attorneys representing Floyd’s daughter Pat D. Dixon III said, “Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy.”