Family of George Floyd to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Ye After ‘Drink Champs’ Episode

Ye made a very controversial podcast appearance last week that has created more problems for the fashion designer.

After making inflammatory comments regarding George Floyd, his family is pursuing a $250 million lawsuit against the billionaire hip-hop recording artist.

According to NPR, a $250 million lawsuit will be filed against the artist formerly known as Kanye West after his appearance last week on the Drink Champs podcast. Ye said after watching a documentary by Candace Owens, his cohort in the White Lives Matter debacle, that Floyd was not killed by a Minnesota police office. Instead, Ye said, Floyd died from ingesting fentanyl, which was proven in court to be false.

Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, will file the papers on behalf of their child, according to the law firm representing her, The Witherspoon Law Group. In a posting on the firm’s Facebook page, the attorneys provided a press release.