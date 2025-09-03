Hall of Fame College Basketball Coach George Raveling Dies At 88

George Raveling, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame college coach, died on Sept. 1. He was 88.

The death was announced by Raveling’s family on his social media account.

“It is with deep sadness and unimaginable pain that we share the passing of our beloved ‘Coach,’ George Henry Raveling, who faced cancer with courage and grace,” the post read. “He transitioned peacefully at 88, surrounded by family as well as love, faith, and sacred protection.”

Raveling, who was a head coach at Washington State, Iowa, and Southern California, from 1972 to 1994, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He had a career record of 335-293, according to The Associated Press.

He has been credited with leading NBA great Michael Jordan to Nike. Raveling was on the basketball staff for the U.S. Olympic basketball teams in 1984 and 1988. In 1984, he introduced Jordan, who starred for the Olympic team, to Sonny Vaccaro at Nike, which blossomed into Jordan helping the brand grow exponentially, leading to probably the most profitable and most recognizable sneakers in the world, Air Jordan.

“For more than 40 years, he blessed my life with wisdom, encouragement, and friendship,” Jordan said in a written statement. “He was a mentor in every sense, and I’ll always carry deep gratitude for his guidance. I signed with Nike because of George, and without him, there would be no Air Jordan.”

The Hall of Fame coach plated collegiately at Villanova from 1957-60, averaging 12.3 points and 14.6 rebounds over his last two seasons. He never played in the NBA even though he was drafted in the eighth round by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1960.

