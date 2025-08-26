Basketball Cards Featuring Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Auctions For Whopping $12 Milly

The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Basketball Cards, with the signatures of Jordan and Bryant, which was expected to fetch over $6 million at an auction, more than doubled that price with a record $12.932 million bid.

According to Heritage Auctions, the sale produced by Heritage Auctions ended with a bid for $12.932 million, surpassing the $12.6 million that a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card brought in August 2022. The auction house also sold the Mantle card. Mike Provenzale, production manager at Heritage Sports, stated that the basketball card was the only Jordan/Bryant dual Logoman ever made.

🚨New record 🚨 The only copy that will ever exist of an extraordinary card featuring images, NBA uniform logos, and signatures from two of the greatest players of all time broke the records for the highest price ever paid for a card Saturday in @Heritage_Sport Summer Platinum… pic.twitter.com/uvXCeEGLwW — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) August 24, 2025

“I think that this incredible world record price reflects two things,” said Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, Chris Ivy. “First, this is the finest modern basketball card in the world, and second, Heritage Auctions provides our clients with the best platform to generate world record results for your rare collectibles.”

There were 82 bids for the rare basketball card.

The Jordan/Bryant card was purchased by Shark Tank co-host and Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary, hobby mega-collector Matt Allen, and entrepreneur Paul Warshaw.

CNBC reported that the “Shark Tank” regular spoke to the media outlet to inform them that he was one of the card’s purchasers.

“We bought it together, yes we did,” O’Leary said on “Squawk Box,” telling them that the three of them connected on a 3 a.m. Zoom call to buy the card. “I’m very proud to own it.”

ESPN reported that the collectible is the second-most expensive sports item behind Babe Ruth’s 1932 World Series “called shot” baseball jersey, which sold for $24.12 million last year.

Before this weekend’s auction took place, the record price for a basketball card was the nearly $6 million price ($5.9 million) paid for a 2009-10 National Treasures Steph Curry Logoman Autograph card that was purchased in a private sale to an investment fund almost five years ago, in July 2021.

