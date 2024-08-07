News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Aquarium’s Influential CEO And President, Dr. Brian Davis Dies 'He was a dynamic thinker and always pushed the boundaries of what we could achieve, making Georgia Aquarium an extraordinary place.'









Georgia Aquarium, a fixture in downtown Atlanta, will have limited operations as it mourns the loss of its president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis.

Davis started with the aquarium as the director of education in 2003 and one of its first employees. He became executive vice president in 2018 before taking over as president two years later.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis,” the museum said in a statement. “Brian was an exceptionally talented and intelligent individual who left a tremendous imprint on the education and zoological fields. Furthermore, he was a beautifully compassionate human being who lifted others up and dedicated himself to creating a caring and diverse space at the Aquarium.

“He was a dynamic thinker and always pushed the boundaries of what we could achieve, making Georgia Aquarium an extraordinary place. He was one of the first employees at the aquarium prior to opening in 2005 and led us through years of innovation and growth. Brian’s indelible imprint made all those he knew better—we are better because of Brian.”

The cause of death was not immediately known, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Davis earned a bachelor’s of science in environmental science from Rutgers University in 1992. He then earned his master’s degree in secondary science education and a Ph.D. in secondary education and teaching, both at Georgia State University.

Davis’ career blended a passion for education and marine life. Moreover, his status as a Black CEO made him a beacon for diversity. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 5.9% of all chief executives in the U.S. identified as Black in 2023.

Before his long, influential stay at the world renowned Georgia Aquarium, Davis held leadership roles at other marine research centers, as well as Zoo Atlanta.

