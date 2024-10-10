News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Soil And Water Board Member Dies After Biolab Fire Testimony After his testimony, Johnson struggled to breath he later passed away at the hospital.







On Oct. 8, the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District State Board Chairman Kenny Johnson passed away. According to 11 Alive News, Johnson was at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, across from the Georgia Capitol, to speak about the impact of the fire and the plume of chlorine-filled smoke on Georgia residents.

The AP reported, “Johnson reportedly complained of shortness of breath and subsequently collapsed in the hallway.” He was given CPR by state Rep. Viola Davis. Johnson would later pass away in the hospital.

It is unclear if Johnson was one of the Georgia residents that inhaled the hazardous levels of chlorine emitted as a result of the fire. Though his symptoms are consistent with those listed in environmental warnings, the 62-year-old’s cause of death has not been determined. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is Investigating the cause of death for Johnson.

🚨Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Kenny Johnson collapses and dies near Georgia State Capitol after delivering a powerful testimony relating to the massive fire that took place at a Georgia BioLab on September 29. Johnson is heard repeatedly asking… pic.twitter.com/OeFDNbAQYY — Sasswatch (@SasswatchReport) October 10, 2024

Johnson was vocal in his opposition of BioLab’s Conyers location. After the Sept. 29 incident Johnson became more vocal. He often called for shuttering the facility. Johnson believed the production plant posed a significant health risk to the surrounding community.

“Rockdale County been out of compliance for four decades… I’ve been fighting for six years. I’ve been fighting and saying that, that company was going to explode. No one listened. We’ve got to remove this company out of this community,” Johnson said.

Rockdale County, located 20 miles outside of Atlanta, is still dealing with the impact of the BioLab fire that caused multiple counties to issue hazard and shelter-in-place orders. The company is facing a class action lawsuit by local residents. Rockdale County schools have converted to virtual learning through Oct. 18.

The full impact of the incident has not been fully assessed. It is unknown whether Biolab will be allowed to remain in the Georgia County.

