News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Lawmakers To Hear From Residents Impacted By Biolab Chemical Fire A portion of Rockdale County remains under a nightly shelter-in-place order.







Georgia lawmakers will hear directly from residents of Rockdale County, where a chemical fire at a Biolab facility occurred. Those in the area have had to shelter in place since Sept. 29 due to the toxic fumes in the air. Businesses remain closed, while county public schools are in virtual learning.

The meeting will occur at the Georgia Capitol on Oct. 8. Those present will include state elected officials from the House Minority Caucus as well as members of the House and Senate Rockdale County Legislative Delegations and the DeKalb County Legislative Delegation.

“Because we know the impact is now regional, we must focus on the impact of the chemicals as it pertains to the environment and health of citizens,” said Rep. Rhonda Taylor, who represents the Conyers area and serves as chair of Rockdale’s House Legislative Delegation, in a statement obtained by Fox 5. “We want to hear from anyone along the east corridor about how this incident has affected their lives and how we may be able to help.”

The Biolab facility, which opened in the Conyers area in 1973, works as the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products.

A sprinkler malfunction caused water to react with its water-reactive chemicals, resulting in a multi-colored explosion that left Georgia’s Interstate 20 closed in the surrounding area. Around 17,000 Rockdale residents had to evacuate their homes.

While the fire subsided, its smoke still lingered throughout the area and beyond. Low visibility and potential on-set symptoms prompted the evacuations and other orders. Prior to this recent fire, the lab facility had four other incidences since 2004, some leading to multiple hospitalizations.

However, the latest fire’s plume remains.

“There is product under the building debris that is disturbed during the cleanup process,” explained county officials told FOX 5. “Until the cleanup is complete, there will be fluctuations in the plume.”

As for the ongoing shelter-in-place policy, the county’s EMA Director, Sharon Webb, said the air still contains the chemicals. Limiting exposure as much as possible remains a priority.

“When the temperatures drop and dew sets in, it creates a plume at ground level that it’s more safe for the citizens to be in place at that time,” Webb said.

Multiple class action lawsuits have been filed as well.

