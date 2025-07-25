Georgia Is Standing On Business, Not So Much Quality Of Life

Georgia was named a leading state in business, but it ranks low in quality of life. CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business study ranks the state low on the list.

On July 11, CNBC ranked Georgia No. 7 in the country for business, thanks to its strong infrastructure, deep workforce, and favorable economic climate. However, the same report gave Georgia a failing grade in quality of life. The southern state ranks 45th out of 50 states.

Georgia scored just 89 out of 265 points in CNBC’s “Life, Health and Inclusion” category. Key factors included poor healthcare access, high uninsured rates, weak worker protections, and limited anti-discrimination safeguards.

According to the report, more than 11% of Georgians are uninsured, and the state ranks 40th in access to primary care and 48th in mental health services.

Critics argue that while Georgia is attracting corporations and significant investments, its emphasis on pro-business policies comes at a cost. The expense of everyday needs, such as housing, public transportation, and healthcare, is being neglected in favor of commerce. CNBC noted the lack of laws protecting workers from discrimination and few safeguards for pregnant or disabled employees.

Tommy Pearce, executive director of Neighborhood Nexus, spoke with 11 Alive about the state of Georgia residents. Pearce believes that the condition of the state’s most vulnerable populations is a significant cause for concern.

“The stat that keeps me up at night across the five core counties in metro Atlanta. We’ve got 12,000 homeless public school students,” said Pearce. “That’s 1.9% of the student population, which might sound a little low on a first take, but that’s just upsettingly high. That’s one in 50 kids.”

Indeed, the state ranks among the top 10 for infrastructure, economy, and workforce—a boon for businesses that see the state as a beacon of opportunity. However, along with quality of life, the state also ranks low in terms of cost of living. The state is ranked 30th out of 50.

The disconnect has sparked questions about whether the state’s economic gains are truly benefiting the people who live and work there. Other states listed at the lower end of the quality-of-life scale include Texas, Utah, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Arkansas.

Similar to Georgia, many of the states with a low quality of life appear to be excellent places for business growth. Texas, Indiana, Utah, and Alabama fall squarely within the top 20.

RELATED CONTENT: NC&T Ranks Top 10 In ‘Best Online Programs 2025’ On U.S. News & World Report’s List