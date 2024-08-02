Georgia Commissioner Royce Reeves Sr. Arrested For Alleged Gang-Related RICO Charges

A Georgia commissioner and 23 other suspects allegedly involved with the G-Shyne Bloods were arrested after an investigation in Crisp County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests after the GBI and other law enforcement agencies served 120 arrest warrants on 24 people on July 31. Included was Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. The 52-year-old has been with the Cordele City Commission for over 10 years after being elected on Jan. 1, 2014.

Royce Reeves was charged with conspiracy to sell marijuana, Gang Act B, Gang Act B, Use of a Communication Facility, and RICO.

The investigation, labeled ‘Operation Shyne Down,’ was an effort to drive down alleged criminal activities associated with the G-Shyne Bloods street gang. Several agencies investigated The gang over nine months, including the GBI, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Cordele District Attorney’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

“Criminal street gangs and their senseless acts of violence wreak havoc in our communities and place the citizens of Georgia in danger,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI and our partners work relentlessly to stand between this threat and the innocent citizens we are sworn to protect. Operation Shyne Down is a testament to this commitment. We will not tolerate acts that put our communities and law enforcement in danger, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who commit these violent acts to keep Georgia and its citizens safe.”

WALB reported that this isn’t Reeves’ first run-in with the law. The commissioner has been arrested on three separate occasions.

He was arrested in August 2021 and indicted on two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. He was charged after allegedly pushing a Georgia State Trooper to get past a police line at the scene of an accident. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended him in January of 2022 through an executive order.

In October 2023, Reeves was arrested and charged with theft and, after posting a bond, was released after reportedly removing campaign signs from around Cordele.

