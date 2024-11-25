News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Family Continues Search For Missing Elderly Women Suffering From Dementia The 80-year-old went missing without a trace, with her loved ones noticing she was not at her home as expected.







A Georgia family continues the search for a missing elderly woman who has dementia. Rosa “Rose” Mae Dawson has been missing since Nov. 13.

Dawson’s family held a widespread search through DeKalb County on Nov. 23. In a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the family enlisted the help of their local community to find the matriarch. Extended relatives, community leaders, and volunteers came together at South Dekalb Mall for the effort.

“We are still searching tirelessly and will not stop until Rose is home,” a family spokesperson explained in the news release. Your help could make the difference in bringing her back to us.”

The 80-year-old went missing without a trace, with her loved ones noticing she was not at her home as expected. Her son, Ricky Dawson, told 11Alive about when they discovered her disappearance.

“My aunt, who comes over and spends the day with her, came over, and the door was open, and she wasn’t here,” explained Ricky. “They couldn’t find her. They went over to a couple of the neighbors’ houses thinking she might’ve just walked over there, and she wasn’t there.”

According to the news outlet, Ring camera footage never captured Dawson leaving her home. Her family has leaned on the wider community to keep looking for the older woman. Despite having dementia, Dawson can identify herself and her residence.

However, her son still worries about her safety, especially as the winter weather approaches.

“The worst part is the not knowing. Not knowing where she is, the weather being cold and rainy — just hoping that she’s safe,” he said. “In my heart, I believe she will be home safe. I miss her, and I love her. I just want to hold her again.”

Georgia authorities issued a Mattie’s call, intended for disabled or elderly people, but the emergency alert had not reached all phones statewide. An investigation into the matter continues but with no leads thus far. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Dekalb County SVU or the Dawson family at helpfindrosedawson@gmail.com.

