20-Year-Old Chloe Cooper Missing In Georgia

On Oct. 21, Chloe Cooper, 20, went missing in Rockdale County, Georgia, Fox 5 reported.

Chloe’s stepfather, Frederick Morgan, said the last time he saw Chloe, she was entering a new-model white sedan.

“My dog barked and so I saw her when I looked out the window. The car was [a] white sedan… up to date. It wasn’t an old car at all. It was clean.”

According to the Morgans, Chloe had plans to visit Atlanta. However, the Morgans are unsure where to go for answers, as Chloe is not overly social and has few friends.

“She doesn’t have a lot of friends at all. She doesn’t have a large social circle at all. She is introverted, a minimalist, naturally quiet, and timid.” Mrs. Morgan said.

***MISSING*** CONYERS, GA

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old female. Chloe Leigh Cooper from Conyers, Georgia, has been missing since the morning of October 21, 2024.

The Morgans are doing everything they can to aid police in their investigation. The authorities have been allowed in their home to check for clues that may lead them to Chloe’s whereabouts. Authorities are also requesting Uber and bank records to follow the money trail. It is unknown whether the white sedan Chloe entered was an Uber driver or a friend.

Lead investigator Lea Smith asks anyone with information to call 770-278-8044 or 943-216-2558.

Black News reported on a similar story. On July 31, Shekema Toran, an Augusta, Georgia resident, went missing after taking a trip to Atlanta.

Toran stopped communicating with her mother after telling her family she would be taking the trip.

Toran’s family claimed the lack of communication is not the norm. This led them to reach out to Toran’s partner, Biarritz “Danate” Martin. The family claimed Toran and Martin argued before she left her home to go to Atlanta. Martin refused to let Toran speak with her family.

On Aug. 4, her body was found in the car parked in a Kroger parking lot on Wesley Chapel. Authorities have been unable to locate Martin, as he is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

