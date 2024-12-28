News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Home Health Facility Is Under Investigation — AGAIN Ella Stephenson, owner of R And E Healthcare, is claiming ignorance as her defense for the allegations.







A Conyers, Ga., home healthcare facility is under investigation by the Department of Community Health.

R And E Healthcare is being called out by former clients for discrepancies in insurance claims, according to WSBTV.

Tameisha Dixon filed a complaint with the state after noticing paperwork given by R And E Healthcare did not match the claims filed on her Cigna Patient Portal.

“I have insurance with Cigna Insurance, and they have an option where you can see what does and doesn’t get paid,” Dixon said. “When I started looking over my insurance payments, I saw that R And E Healthcare started being billed in June, like June 15th, but I wasn’t with them in June, and it was like several charges.”

Dixon became a client of R And E after receiving a referral from her doctors. In January 2024, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. Cigna approved nursing visits, home health aids, physical therapy, and occupational therapy services, which Dixon began to utilize in July 2024.

Dixon claims the owner of R And E, Ella Stephenson, began billing for dates she did not receive services. She also claims there are multiple inconsistencies and errors on her paperwork.

“I was being billed visits on the weekend,” she said.

Dixon continued, “I was not at Piedmont Henry [Hospital] I was at Piedmont Newton [Hospital.]”

When asked about the claims made by Dixon, Stephenson did not supply a thorough answer. She claims to have no knowledge of how the hospital names were mixed up.

“I don’t know how Henry got on her paperwork,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson also did not offer an explanation for the charges dated before Dixons referral. According to Dixon, Stephenson has yet to turn over documents to Cigna to clear up any confusion.

This investigation into R And E is not the first. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on former employees’ claims that Stephenson had been withholding their pay.

Employees allege Stephenson owes between $200-$4,200. The former employees claim they were, abruptly, let go and informed that the business would be closed temporarily. Two of the employees claim Stephenson planned to close the business until January.

Tiffany Clark said not collecting her pay is directly affecting the wellbeing of her children.

“That took food out of my kid’s mouth,” Clark said. “I could have used that money to buy my kids food or pay a bill.”

Clark is in the same boat as Dixon awaiting answers about the questionable practices of Stephenson and R And E. The Department of Health investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, R And E is shut down indefinitely.

